Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Christopher, TBoss’ younger brother is in ‘trouble’

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

TBoss and her family members are currently in the news – This time, Christopher her younger brother has been labeled a serial woman beater by alleged former colleagues of his – The ladies took to Instagram to lay their claims – For more articles related to Big Brother Naija click HERE Christopher the younger brother …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Christopher, TBoss’ younger brother is in ‘trouble’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.