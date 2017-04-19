Christopher varsity will address industry/academia gap — Founder

By Amaka Abayomi

FOUNDER and Chancellor, Christopher University, Dr. Christopher Ezeh, has said the institution is structured to address the gap between academia and industry in Nigeria.

Ezeh, who gave this insight at the first matriculation ceremony and official opening of the school, noted the varsity was borne out of the success recorded by the founders who had at various times established strong and fruitful linkages between academia and industries.

He said: “The idea and approval of the varsity project was agreed upon at a meeting held in Enugu in November 2003 where the conveners had observed the yawning gap existing between the industry and academia. They also had, at various times, successfully established very strong and fruitful linkages between industry and academia in the area of capacity building and management training. This explains my joy and gratitude to God to be here to share in this momentous event.”

Describing the occasion as the beginning of an epic journey, the chancellor charged all stakeholders to demonstrate uncommon commitment towards the growth of the varsity. He applauded officials of the National Universities Commission (NUC) whose willingness to provide guidance at various stages led to the accomplishment of the varsity.

The guest speaker, Prof. Anya O. Anya, delivered lecture titled Bridging the Gap: The University, The Student and The Workplace, at the event which marked the formal admission of pioneer students into the varsity. Other guests were the Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, who represented Governor Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, and Chief (Mrs.) Nike Akande, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Varsity was approved by the Federal Government on February 25, 2015 and licensed by the NUC to begin academic operations on March 5, 2015. It is located on a land area of over 100 hectares situated in Mowe, Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

