Church pays fines of 25 inmates in Yola prison

The Catholic Diocese of Yola on Friday paid fines of 25 inmates from the Prison, as part of activities to mark the Easter celebration.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bishop Stephen Mamza, said the church paid the fine amount and got them released.

The church also presented foodstuff to the remaining inmates.

Mamza urged Christians to demonstrate love through sharing with the needy and underprivileged such as prisoners and internally displaced persons during such festive periods.

Mamza said that the role of the Church as body of Christ is to put smile in the lives of the hopeless one in the society.

In his remarks at the occasion, the officer in charge of the prison, Mr Idi Abubakar lauded the church for the gesture and it’s sustain assistance to the inmates during such festive periods.

Abubakar tasked those released to reciprocate the gesture by being responsible members of the society.

Newsmen report that the church delegation also visited IDPs settlements where they distributed food items to the IDPs.

The post Church pays fines of 25 inmates in Yola prison appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

