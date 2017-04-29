Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ciara, Russel Wilson Welcome Baby Girl

American singer, Ciara has welcomed her second child and first child together with her man, Russel Wilson. The singer who some days ago released some photos speculated to mark the expected end of her pregnancy period took to social media to announce the arrival of their baby girl. The baby girl, Future’s sister has been…

