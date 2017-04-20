CIBN hosts 1,000 global banking and finance professionals

By Adaeze Okechukwu

ABOUT 1000 banking and finance professionals in the world are set to converge at the 22nd edition of the World Conference of Banking Institutes (WCBI) 2017 which holds in Lagos from April 24-28, 2017.

This year’s edition of the conference which has the theme “Re-Thinking the Future of Banking and Finance & Life Long Learning”, is hosted by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN.

The Conference is a biennial global forum that brings together a large number of chief executives, senior executives, professionals and other stakeholders engaged in banking and other financial services, education and training.

In a statement in Lagos, the CIBN said the event promises to be intellectually enriching and impactful and will also provide a platform for networking and business opportunities for the Nigerian professionals and financial institutions with their counterparts from other parts of the world.

The conference, according to the statement, is also an avenue to brainstorm on how to get ahead of the challenges associated with the future of banking, with, a handful of distinguished speakers, panelists and paper presenters across the globe – Americas, Australia, Asia, Europe and other parts of Africa have confirmed their participation.

“The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. YemiOsinbajo, SAN, is expected to be the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the conference, the statement said, noting that the governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has also lined up the conference as part of the activities to celebrate the 50 years anniversary of the creation of the Lagos.”

The statement said the governor considered the conference as a platform to promote financial tourism in the State, adding that to the governor, the conference will be an avenue to showcase the rich cultural heritage, hospitality and investment potentials of Lagos whilst attracting more foreign direct investments into the State.

Twenty-one countries have hosted the Conference in the past, some of which include USA, Ireland, Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Taiwan, Sweden, the Netherlands South Africa, Zimbawe, Kenya and several others. This is the first time a West African country will be hosting the world event.

