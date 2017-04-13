CIIN moves to position insurance sector for growth

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has expressed determination to focus on promoting insurance awareness by increasing the visibility of the industry in national growth aspirations.

The President, CIIN, Lady Isioma Chukwuma, said this during a courtesy visit of the Institute to the headquarters of The Guardian Newspapers in Lagos.

Chukwuma also said that her tenure would focus on, “Consolidating the gains of the industry for national economic growth.”

[ad

She explained that this is borne out of the conviction that greater success can be achieved for the Institute and the insurance industry as a whole, if they consolidated on the gains made in the last few years whilst leveraging on the industry for national economic growth.

According to her, the Institute is focused on promoting the ideals of the Insurance Industry Consultative Council, IICC, as the establishment of the lICC and its landmark success in enthroning unity in the sector cannot be over-emphasized.

She said the Institute will reinforce the huge potential of the Centre for Insurance and Financial Management Studies, as the Centre will be given further prominence through sustained publicity, aimed at tapping fully into the opportunity for human capital development for the industry.

The Director General, CIIN, Richard Olutayo Borokini, said: “putting the CIIN on the global stage will involve articulated efforts geared at enhancing the Institute’s certificate for global acceptability, especially by up-scaling’ the collaboration with the Chartered Insurance Institute (U.K.).

“Follow-up on the recognition of the CIIN Certificate by the Head of Service of the Federation, we will ensure that all necessary approvals are obtained so that our certificate holders are appropriately placed in the Civil Service structure.”

He added that further work on achieving wider coverage are in the areas of presentation and distribution of the Institute’s sponsored insurance textbooks for Senior Secondary Schools; renewed pursuit of training for insurance teachers on a national scale; and completion of the Institute’s examinations syllabus review. Others are commencement of work on the Institute’s Victoria Island property; pursuit of the expansion of the Institute’s examinations to countries in West, East and Central Africa sub-regions i.e. Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe etc; as well as promotion of CIIN membership benefits.

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

