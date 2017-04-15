Circumcising Your Baby-boy

Whether you’re expecting a baby boy or have just welcomed your new little guy into the world, you have an important decision to make before you take your son home: whether to circumcise him.

For some families, the choice is simple because it’s based on cultural or religious beliefs. But for others, the right option isn’t as clear. Before you make a circumcision decision, it’s important to talk to your doctor and consider some of the issues.

Boys are born with a hood of skin, called the foreskin, covering the head (also called the glans) of the penis. In circumcision, the foreskin is surgically removed, exposing the end of the penis.

Approximately 55 per cent to 65 per cent of all newborn boys are circumcised in Nigeria each year.

Parents who choose circumcision often do so based on religious beliefs, concerns about hygiene, or cultural or social reasons, such as the wish to have their son look like other men in the family.

Routine circumcision is usually performed during the first 10 days (often within the first 48 hours), either in the hospital or, for some religious ritual circumcisions, at home.

If you decide to have your son circumcised at the hospital, your pediatrician, family doctor, or obstetrician will perform the procedure before you bring your baby home. The doctor should prepare you by telling you about the procedure he or she will use and the possible risks. Circumcision after the newborn period can be a more complicated procedure and usually requires general anesthesia.

In some instances, doctors may decide to delay the procedure or forgo it altogether. Premature babies or those who have special medical concerns may not be circumcised until they’re ready to leave the hospital. And babies born with physical abnormalities of the penis that need to be corrected surgically often aren’t circumcised at all because the foreskin may eventually be used as part of a reconstructive operation.

The use of circumcision in newborn boys for medical or health reasons is an issue that continues to be debated. Currently, NHS guidelines only recommend circumcision where there is a medical necessity. They do not recommend routine circumcision for newborn males. However, there is some evidence that circumcision has health benefits, including:

A decreased risk of urinary tract infections

A reduced risk of sexually transmitted infections in men

Protection against penile cancer and a reduced risk of cervical cancer in female sexual partners

Prevention of balanitis (inflammation of the glans) and balanoposthitis (inflammation of the glans and foreskin)

Prevention of phimosis (the inability to retract the foreskin) and paraphimosis (the inability to return the foreskin to its original location)

Male circumcision may also make it easier to keep the end of the penis clean. However, some studies show that good hygiene can help prevent certain problems with the penis, including infections and swelling, even if the penis is not circumcised. In addition, using a condom during sex will help prevent sexually transmitted infections.

As with most medical procedures, there are risks associated with circumcision. These include:

Pain

Risk of bleeding and infection at the site of the circumcision

Irritation of the glans

Increased risk of meatitis (inflammation of the opening of the penis)

Risk of injury to the penis

Call your doctor right away if you notice any of the following:

Persistent bleeding or blood on diaper (more than quarter-sized)

Increasing redness

Fever

Other signs of infection, such as worsening swelling or discharge, or the presence of pus-filled blisters

Not urinating normally within 12 hours after the circumcision

However, with quick intervention, almost all circumcision-related problems are easily treated.

