Citydia opens 7th outlet in Nigeria

Poised to be the leading neighbourhood supermarket in Nigeria, and in line with its mission to bring quality, low prices, and convenience closer to the shoppers, one neighbourhood at a time, another outlet of Citydia supermarket was opened at Aguda, Surulere. The outlet was officially launched on the 15th of April, 2017.

Present at the opening was Samuel Abiola-Jacobs COO, First Master Retailers as well as other Branch Managers who ushered and guided new customers through the store.

Line up of the events included, sampling of Dia products as well as other products made available by the selected local vendors. The launch was a two-fold event with the Dia Treasure Hunt experiential activation as the icing on the cake. The aim of the activation was to deliver a fun family oriented experience to keep shoppers positively engaged. Guests both young and old participated in the Dia Treasure Hunt, with lots of mouthwatering gifts presented to lucky winners.

The Citydia chain started in Nigeria in 2015 and is gradually becoming one of the fastest growing supermarket chains available in Nigeria as the opening of Citydia in Aguda makes it the 7th store opened so far in the country.

