Civil Defence uncovers fake JAMB registration centre in Borno

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has uncovered a fake Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) centre in Maiduguri. The Commandant of the corps in Borno, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Maiduguri that operators of the fake centre were defrauding applicants. Abdullahi explained that the centre was uncovered on Thursday at the Kawu Shopping Complex along Lagos Street of the metropolis.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

