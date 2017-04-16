Civil Defence uncovers fake JAMB registration centre in Borno

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has uncovered a fake Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) centre in Maiduguri. The Commandant of the corps in Borno, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Maiduguri that operators of the fake centre were defrauding applicants. Abdullahi explained that the centre was uncovered on Thursday at the Kawu Shopping Complex along Lagos Street of the metropolis.

