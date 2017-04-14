Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Claude Ake: The Radical Ideologist

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Koyen Fadairo Professor Claude Ake was born on 18 February 1939, in Omoku in Rivers State. He attended the prestigious King’s College Lagos between 1932 and 1958. Then he proceeded aboard for his tertiary education at the famous Colombia University in New York where he eventually became an assistant professor in 1966.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.