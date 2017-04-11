Claudio Ranieri Won’t Blame Leicester City Players For Sacking

Claudio Ranieri refuses to believe Leicester City‘s players betrayed him, despite his sacking in February.

When asked on Skysports Monday Night Football about reports that the players were involved in his sacking, Ranieri replied: “No, I can’t believe it.

“The players maybe don’t give their maximum because there are other problems. Other problems could be that when they were here before they earned a little less, and after that they earned double or triple.

“Maybe when you were safe in the last match and restart the season, you are so concentrated to be solid and strong. We started very well the year before.

“Then when you come back in pre-season when you have won the title, you go around the world. You go to America to play against big teams for the first time in your life. The situation is totally different.

“I cannot believe that my players killed me. No, no, no.”

Ranieri said assistant Craig Shakespeare, in charge until the end of the season was not to blame for his dismissal.

“He always acted in faith with me,” he said. “He was a good assistant. I don’t know who it was [who contributed to his sacking], and I don’t care either.

“I am not the one to be jealous, envious or get involved in power struggles. All I can say is that there were a lot of problems within Leicester last season.”

The post Claudio Ranieri Won’t Blame Leicester City Players For Sacking appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

