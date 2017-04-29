Clergyman proffers hope in economic recession

By Chris Onuoha

The Archbishop of Christian Community Ministries International, CCMI, the largest African church in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Emmanuel Chukwu Emmanuel has charged Nigerians to embrace the fear of God and refrain from greediness saying life would be better for Nigerians if government were less greedy and more concerned about the welfare of citizens.

Speaking during his recent missionary trip to the country, the Nigerian-born cleric disclosed that Nigeria’s political leaders should shun greed and corruption, saying: “When we stop being greedy and think about our brothers, infrastructure will be better than what we have presently. There is no need taking money to Switzerland that your children cannot even access when you die.”

The cleric said Nigeria’s leaders were unimaginative and unable to translate the wealth of the nation to wealth due to their godlessness and selfishness.

He said; “There is hardship in the land because of the lack of fear of God. Africa is the richest continent in the world but does not know how to manage its wealth because the leaders are not God-fearing. They do not believe in the wisdom and knowledge of wealth distribution.”

Archbishop Emmanuel noted that inequitable distribution of national resources contributed to the level of poverty bedeviling the land. He frowned at a situation where a single individual is richer than the entire country, saying faulty allocation of wealth was responsible for Nigeria’s retarded economic growth.

According to him; “It is wrong for an individual to be richer than the country. This is so because of wrong wealth distribution, which the government must redress. There is no magic to advance the economy if our leaders do not know how to distribute the wealth through investments in the country.”

However, he urged Nigerians, especially Christians, not to worry about the recession that has afflicted the Nigerian economy but to trust God at all times because God has never failed to fulfill His promises.

“We serve a God of miracles. God provides our needs. We are not led by the economy of this country but by God’s financial supply, as God says. God supplies all our needs according to Philippians 4:19. When you believe in God, He supplies all your needs. Supernaturally, God has been seeing members of my church and me through. We have number of testimonies. He makes dreams and goals come true. I know it that God is not a man that lies.”

The post Clergyman proffers hope in economic recession appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

