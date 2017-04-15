Cleric tasks Nigerians on prayers

Korode in his Easter message on Saturday said that with fervent prayers Nigerians would overcome the present economic challenges and threats to the nation’s corporate existence.

He urged Nigerians to seize the opportunity of this season to seek the face of God, pray more for the country and make personal amends with God.’’

“We must see hope that Christ brought to the world and rise together to overcome our challenges as we set our priorities right.

“We must not confess negatively for this country; we must always be optimistic that beyond the tunnel, there will be light; there will be a better tomorrow.

“I am very optimistic that Nigeria will get out of the current economic challenges soon, though it may be tough now, but the end result will lead to joy, breakthroughs and blessings.

“It may be foggy and tempestuous, but we know that at the end of the day, we will be out of the woods,’’ he said.

The cleric condemned the rising incidences of neglect, suffering, poverty, diseases, robbery, kidnapping, communal clashes and religious crises.

He also frowned at other vices including child abuse, child trafficking, child slavery and prostitution, saying that they “constituted a deep sore on the soul of the country’’.

“Parents must set good values for their children, because values give meaning to life, parents should set moral standards and define rules of behaviour.

“The society is moving towards sexual laxity and unbridled freedom by giving room to television, bad company and other agents to influence their children.

“Parents abdicate their roles and it is no surprise that many young people have become victims of cultism, getting involved in prostitution, insurgency.

“Armed robbery, kidnapping, internet fraud, examination malpractices, rape, thuggery and various other anti-social behaviours,’’ he said.

Korode admonished Nigerians not to give up hope, despite the trying times, as “God will never forsake his children when they call upon him”. (NAN)