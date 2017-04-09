Cleric Urges FG To Expedite Action On Release of Chibok Girls

Rev. Joel Bili, the president of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria, has tasked the federal government to expedite action in rescuing the remaining Chibok girls abductees to keep them steadfast in the Christian fate.

The cleric made the appeal to newsmen in Kwarhi, at the 70th annual convention of the church

The clergy noted that the church would not relent in its efforts in praying for safe arrival of the remaining girls and their parents to direct their gaze at Jesus Christ.

Billi equally urged the presidential committee on north-east initiative (PCNI), to redouble effort in fast tracking the rebuilding of places of worship destroyed by insurgency in the region.

He further explained that the church is awaiting the presence of PCNI intervention in rebuilding the church that was destroyed by insurgency, which forced the church to operate a headquarters annex in Jos for two years.

The clergy expressed concern over billions of naira injected into the committee without corresponding justification.

He called on the three tiers of government to carry along clergies as well as traditional institutions in the county in the decision making process.

“No sensible leader, the pastors, Imams or royal fathers, would ever be senseless and attacking government.

“We urged government to operate an open door policy for all and sundry as most times, clergies were misunderstood,” he added.

Earlier, Rev. Jay Whitemeyer, executive director, Global Mission and Services, USA chapter, explained that the church through its disaster management Program, is involved in trauma healing of IDP returnees in the region.

He said Agricultural seeds, in addition to entrepreneurial skill acquisition equipment, were distributed for the returnees to start a new life.

Highlights of the convention includes award bestowed on fourteen members of the church who distinguished themselves in the contribution to humanity and peace in the church.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

