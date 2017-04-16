Cloudy, sunny, hazy weather to prevail on Monday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy conditions over the central states of the country on Monday with thundery showers over Jalingo and Ibi in the afternoon and evening.

NiMet gave the prediction in its Weather Outlook by the Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Sunday in Abuja.

It added that the region would have day and night temperature of 30 to 39 and 18 to 26 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that southern states would experience cloudy morning over the inland cities with chances of localised thunderstorms over Akure, Enugu, Awka, Abakaliki, Owerri, and Umuahia in the afternoon and evening hours.

It also predicted localised thunderstorms over the coastal cities of Lagos, PortHarcourt, Calabar and environs with day and night temperature of 31 to 37 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience sunny and hazy conditions, in good visibility during the forecast period with day and night temperature of 32 to 39 and 22 to 27 degree Celsius.

“Sunny and hazy conditions will prevail over the northern cities with chances of isolated thunderstorm activities over the southern cities in the next 48 hours,” NiMet predicted.

The post Cloudy, sunny, hazy weather to prevail on Monday – NiMet appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

