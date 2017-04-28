Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CNN Anchor, Richard Quest Wades Into The Nigeria vs Ghana Jollof Rice War (Video) – Peace FM Online

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
CNN Anchor, Richard Quest Wades Into The Nigeria vs Ghana Jollof Rice War (Video) – Peace FM Online

Peace FM Online

CNN Anchor, Richard Quest Wades Into The Nigeria vs Ghana Jollof Rice War (Video)
Peace FM Online
CNN anchor, Richard Quest, is in Nigeria to conduct some interviews for his program, Quest Means Business. The veteran anchor while meeting with Nike Davies-Okundaye, founder of Nike art gallery, in Lagos tried to wade into the age long jollof rice war …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.