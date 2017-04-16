Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Coach urges NBBF to create more women basketball competitions

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Peter Ahmedu, coach of First Bank Women Basketball Club of Lagos, on Saturday in Abuja urged the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) to create more women basketball competitions. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that First Bank are playing in the ongoing Zenith Bank Women Basketball League, the only national women competition in the country.…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Coach urges NBBF to create more women basketball competitions appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.