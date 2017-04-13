Collaboration nudges fintech investments to over $40bn in four years
New collaborative efforts between mainstream financial institutions and financial technology start-ups, also known as fintechs, have taken cumulative investment in fintech start-ups to over $40 billion, a 41 percent annual growth rate, over the last four years. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) reveals this in the latest Global Fintech Report 2017, released in April. The report examines continued…
The post Collaboration nudges fintech investments to over $40bn in four years appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG