College vows to expel students with forged certificates

The Federal College of Agriculture, Ishiagu, Ebonyi state has warned its newly matriculated students to seat up or risk expulsion.

Provost of the institution, Prof Justina Mgbada who gave the warning at the 29th matriculation ceremony of the college also announced that any student with forged certificate would be expelled.

She further warned the students to shun evil vices like forgery, cultism, drug abuse, prostitution, exam malpractices and other immoral activities and pursue excellence.

Prof Mgbada congratulated the students for being among the lucky few who scaled through the various selection processes, urging them to work hard and justify the confidence reposed in them.

According to her, “Available statistics showed that the institution has continued to receive large number of applications for admission on a yearly basis due to its academic strides.

“We are urging you all to obey the rules and regulations of the institution as the management has zero tolerance for any nefarious act and will apply sanctions against offenders”.

“I encourage you all to be decent and shun evil vices like cultism, drug abuse, prostitution, exam malpractices and forgery that may mar your sojourn in this institution as any student found culpable would be expelled and subsequently handed over to the police “.

She further advised students to make out time to engage in sports and scholarly lectures to enhance their academic performance.

The provost used the occasion to highlight some breakthroughs recorded during her tenure, which include infrastructural development, rehabilitation of internal road network and expansion of college clinic among others while assuring of a clear enabling environment that would promote conducive academic learning.

She urged the students to make good use of the facilities in the school to their advantage reminding that their primary aim of being in the institution is to acquire knowledge.

About 1000 students were admitted into both National Diploma and Higher National Diploma programmes.

