Come and make Billions in Nigeria – FG tells Citizens in Diaspora

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has called on Nigerians in the Diaspora to return home and seize the various economic opportunities to make billions of Naira. The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu made the call at an investment forum organised in New York by his ministry for Nigerians in the U.S. Onu explained that […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

