Come and make Billions in Nigeria – FG tells Citizens in Diaspora
The Federal Government has called on Nigerians in the Diaspora to return home and seize the various economic opportunities to make billions of Naira. The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu made the call at an investment forum organised in New York by his ministry for Nigerians in the U.S. Onu explained that […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!