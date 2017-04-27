Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Come Have Fun & Party with Burna Boy & DJ Lambo at the Glenfiddich Maverick Party this Weekend | Saturday, April … – Bella Naija

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Come Have Fun & Party with Burna Boy & DJ Lambo at the Glenfiddich Maverick Party this Weekend | Saturday, April … – Bella Naija

Bella Naija

Come Have Fun & Party with Burna Boy & DJ Lambo at the Glenfiddich Maverick Party this Weekend | Saturday, April …
Bella Naija
Scotch whisky maker Glenfiddich is inspiring the 'Maverick' spirit in all individuals this Mayday weekend; taking the party to Festac Town this Saturday to be precise. Don Gorgon Burna Boy will be performing live at the Glenfiddich Maverick's Night

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.