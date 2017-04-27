Comedian ‘Alibaba’ Warns Women Who Stay In Abusive Marriages
Comedian, Alibaba, has once again, highlighted the dangers in stock for women who decide to stay in abusive marriages because they were hoping that things would change. He cited the recent ugly incident of the lady who suffered serious head injuries after her husband attacked and kicked her out of her home in the middle …
The post Comedian ‘Alibaba’ Warns Women Who Stay In Abusive Marriages appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!