Comedian, Woli Arole Releases Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos
Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole, who rose to fame through social media, especially via his Instagram skits is set to marry his fiancee, Toyin. The comedian released stunning pre-wedding photos of himself and his heartrob, Toyin ahead of the wedding event. Recall that the comedian, last week tied the knot with his woman at their traditional…
