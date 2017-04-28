Commercial tricyclist charged with stealing neighbour’s N140, 000

An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Friday granted a N200, 000 bail to a commercial tricyclist, Godwin Umoke, who allegedly stole his neighbour’s N140, 000. The Magistrate, Mr W. B. Balogun, who granted the bail, said the accused should provide one surety in like amount. He said the surety must show evidence of tax payment […]

