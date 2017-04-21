Commotion as 40 Brides in Wedding Gowns Take Over the Streets of Owerri (Photos)

The residents of Owerri, the Imo state capital were on Friday afternoon, were surprised as over 40 brides were seen walking on the road in their wedding gowns.

According to reports, it was later revealed that the ladies were posing for a photo-shoot for an upcoming movie titled ‘The Choice’.

It was revealed further that authorities handling the latest project, shut down the First Inland Road in Owerri for the photo-shoot.