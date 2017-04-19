Commotion as Ritualist Murder Monarch’s Daughter in Bauchi
The daughter of a traditional ruler in Dass Local Government Area in Bauchi State has been murdered by suspected ritual killers.
Her assailants also gouged out her eyes and dumped her body in an uncompleted building.
The incident reportedly occurred on Friday when the girl was returning from Musa Bunu Primary School, Bayan Fada.
The corpse of the girl, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, has been reportedly buried according to Islamic rites.
Northern City News learnt on Tuesday that the police had commenced investigation into the incident.
The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the murder of the girl but declined to provide details, saying the Commissioner of Police would address the press on the issue on Wednesday (today).
“The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police will address the issue (the killing of the girl) and other matters on Wednesday; so, I can’t give you any information on the incident now,” he said on the telephone.
