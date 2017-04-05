Community urges govt to repair roads

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU — Residents of Emene on the outskirts of Enugu metropolis have asked the state government to work on the PRODA Road which connects several companies and federal agencies in the area.

The agencies on the road include the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, the Federal Training Centre, FTC, National Examination Council, NECO, Project Development Institute, Emene Police Divisional Headquarters and the National Identity Management Agency.

Apart from the federal institutions, the road also connects the Shallom Science Academy, Amazing Love Secondary School and the Bethel Estate among other private institutions in the area.

Residents of the area who spoke to the South East Voice said that the red dust emanating from the road had been creating some health challenges as it had been polluting water and the source of constant coughing among them.

One of them who identified himself as Mr Emmanuel Eze said, “Look at the roofs of all the buildings in Bethel Estate; they are reddish because of dust. The dust pollutes the air we breathe.

“If you use a white handkerchief to clean your nose, it will turn red because of the dust we inhale and breathe. During the rainy season, everywhere here will be muddy and dirty. Our children who trek to their schools suffer a lot.

“We are appealing to the state government and Nkanu East Local Government Area to come to our rescue by constructing this important road.”

Other residents who spoke on the road also, bemoaned the situation pointing out that many workers who lived in the area always had spare clothes in the offices as they had to change trousers or shirts due to the red soil splashed on them by motorists, especially during the rainy season.

The post Community urges govt to repair roads appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

