Commuters stranded at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

It was all locked down on Friday at the Ogun axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as lots of passengers travelling out of Lagos on Friday were stranded from the Magboro end of the road. At almost every bus stop on the expressway, there were several commuters, some with the bags they were travelling with, standing …

The post Commuters stranded at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

