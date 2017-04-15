Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Commuters stranded at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was all locked down on Friday at the Ogun axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as lots of passengers travelling out of Lagos on Friday were stranded  from the Magboro end of the road. At almost every bus stop on the expressway, there were several commuters, some with the bags they were travelling with, standing …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Commuters stranded at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.