Compliance Institute of Nigeria flags off training workshop tomorrow

By Chris Onuoha

In its bid to improve the culture of compliance and discipline in the banking sector as part of measures to increase productivity, and strengthen growth in Nigeria’s financial industry, the Compliance Institute, Nigeria (CIN) holds its flagship training programme and workshop in Abuja starting tomorrow Saturday April 29 and will run to May 6, 2017.

The flagship event, an education and networking platform for professionals working in the Compliance profession across the banking industry and financial institutions in Nigeria, will play host to seasoned speakers drawn from the financial institutions and others.

The objective of the institute is focused at sustaining the culture of compliance in Nigeria. The workshop, training and Induction; the sessions would set the framework for compliance programs, ethics and provide valuable insights for compliance professionals in the financial institutions.

According to the President, Compliance Institute, Nigeria, Pattison Boleigha; “The Compliance profession is one of the hottest professions today and the objective of the institute is focused at sustaining the culture of compliance in Nigeria. Currently, compliance and ethics professionals are a regular part of the business senior management structure, with government regulators and enforcement leaders recognising its value within organizations and institutions.”

Boleigha also mentioned that the recognition of the profession happened slowly and with the help of many individuals, organizations, and corporate leaders. ”As astute Professionals and flag-bearer for Compliance in Nigeria, we are helping to shape and guide the profession, provide an example for the compliance and business communities.” He added.

Continuing, CIN Chairman, Partnership Communication, Abimbola Adeseyoju said; “Compliance came to exist because those who came before us failed to stem the growing tide of corporate wrongdoing. It was always someone else’s problem. The trainings and workshops organised across the country, is an opportunity for us to recognize the best and the brightest in our profession.”

The periodic training events facilitated by internationally certified Professionals, is setting a significant contribution to the growing profession of compliance and ethics in Nigeria. The Compliance Institute for Banks and Other Financial Institutions in Nigeria, also known as “Compliance Institute, Nigeria” (CIN) was founded in 2015.

The Institute was established to encourage, promote and revive the consciousness for regulatory compliance within and outside the financial industry in the country.

The Institute seeks to create and build a body of professionals and corporate organisations from a range of industries established and recognized for integrity, professionalism and strict adherence to regulatory and non-regulatory standards in and outside the business environment.

The post Compliance Institute of Nigeria flags off training workshop tomorrow appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

