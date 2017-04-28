Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Compliance Institute of Nigeria flags off training workshop tomorrow – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Compliance Institute of Nigeria flags off training workshop tomorrow
Vanguard
In its bid to improve the culture of compliance and discipline in the banking sector as part of measures to increase productivity, and strengthen growth in Nigeria's financial industry, the Compliance Institute, Nigeria (CIN) holds its flagship
Compliance Institute of Nigeria Institute takes training to AbujaPulse Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.