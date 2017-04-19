Concussion-monitoring tech moves beyond the gridiron with new cap-mounted sensor
Athlete Intelligence expanded it line of concussion-monitoring technology with the Cue Sport Sensor, a sensor small enough to fit on a headband and versatile enough to be used in almost any athletic endeavor.
