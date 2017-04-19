Concussion-monitoring tech moves beyond the gridiron with new cap-mounted sensor

Athlete Intelligence expanded it line of concussion-monitoring technology with the Cue Sport Sensor, a sensor small enough to fit on a headband and versatile enough to be used in almost any athletic endeavor.

The post Concussion-monitoring tech moves beyond the gridiron with new cap-mounted sensor appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

