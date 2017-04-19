Pages Navigation Menu

Concussion-monitoring tech moves beyond the gridiron with new cap-mounted sensor

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Sports, Technology | 0 comments

Athlete Intelligence expanded it line of concussion-monitoring technology with the Cue Sport Sensor, a sensor small enough to fit on a headband and versatile enough to be used in almost any athletic endeavor.

