Confederation Cup: Rangers face firing line in Zambia

By John Egbokhan

Faced with barrage of problems at home, Nigerian champions, Rangers International FC today, have a mountain to climb when they clash with Zesco of Zambia in a CAF Confederation Cup qualification second leg tie in Ndola.

When the reverse fixture was played last Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu, Rangers let down their guards to allow Zesco claw their way back after going two goals up.

Rangers took the lead in the 24th minute through Captain Chibuzor Madu, who scored from the spot.

Osas Okoro doubled the lead two minutes into the second half. Okoro poked the ball into the net, capitalizing on a defensive howler from Zesco Captain and Goalkeeper, Jacob Banda.

David Owino pulled one back for the visitors in the 72nd minute to silent the home fans and gave Zesco United some hope. Four minutes later, Patrick Kongolo tapped home from close range to level up the score at 2 – 2.

The Nigerian champions now need a win or 3-3 draw to progress to the group stage of CAF’s second tier competition.

But they know they have a daunting task on their hands in Ndola, which is not helped by the coaching crisis rocking the team since the draw with Zesco last Sunday.

The Flying Antelopes, this time last year, were riding the crest-wave of success following their capture of the Nigerian league title, a record-equalling feat with Enyimba but are now a shadow of their once-glorious selves, an offshoot of poor funding and shoddy internal management

In the wake of the draw with Zesco, the club management, led by former Eagles captain, Christian Chukwu suspended Coach Imama Amapakabo, who was largely credited for Rangers’ title-winning feat last season.

In his place, Chukwuma Agbo, was made interim coach of the team and he subsequently said that the players were ready to work with him, raising concerns if there was a conspiracy against Amapakabo by the players.

According to Agbo, an assistant coach of the Nigeria’s beach soccer team: “I was a little scared and unsure of how the players will react to my new position. But they surprised me when in my first training they all responded fine and told me they were professionals and will give their best and help save Rangers from the current position we find ourselves.

“The management and I have had a robust discussion on what we must do to rescue the team. They have promised to support the team and give all the necessary things to change the fortune of the team””, added Agbo.

But Amapakabo would later hit back, saying that he used his money to feed the team, which he claimed was suffering because of poverty.

In a scathing radio interview, Amapakabo claimed that he used his money to take care of the players, who were starved of money by the same management that unceremoniously eased him out of the hot seat.

“There are too many things that happened which many people don’t know about. For me I have taken everything in good fate, in fact it is a thing of joy for me. As far as I am concerned I accomplished my dream in Rangers because I gave them what they never had for over 30 years.

“The issue of failure is not for me to explain but the management. There are people in the team that don’t have focus and if they fail to correct those anomalies, I don’t see them achieving anything.

“Let me tell you that as we speak Rangers have not cleared any player and I challenge the management of the team to publish my contract and to contradict any of my claims here.

”Things are so bad in Rangers that at times I had to use my money to feed the players. There is poverty in Rangers and it is ruining the Club’’.“His outbursts did not go down well with the Enugu State government, who swiftly denied that it sacked the former youth international.

In what seemed a fence-mending move, which observes believe is aimed at soothing frayed nerves as the team prepare to step into the pitch for today’s crunch continental clash against Zesco,, Rangers are walking a tight-rope and may well kiss good bye to continental football.

But for Rangers forward, Bobby Clement, the team will push hard to overcome their problems and continue their ride in the Confederation Cup.

“It is going to be a very tough game but we will work hard and hope that luck will smile on us, because once the luck isn’t there, we can’t go anywhere,” Clement was quoted to have told Goal.

“With hard work and everything, you just need that luck, so we just pray to God that luck will smile on us and I know we will win.”

Also speaking before departing for Ndola, Captain Chibuzor Madu said it was foolhardy to wish away Rangers’ chances to progress to the group stage of the Confederation Cup, adding that the players were motivated to get their season back on track with a win today in Ndola.

”We are determined to get our season back on track and will do everything to ensure we come out victorious in Zambia. We know the stakes are high and some people have written us off but the good thing about football is its unpredictability.

”We played a draw in Enugu and believe that we can go down to their country and get a victory, which is what we are aiming for when we step on the pitch in Ndola. We would not be intimidated by their fans and are sure of holding own own, no matter what they throw at us”, added Madu, who scored the opener in last weekend’s reverse fixture.

For midfielder, Osas Okoro, Rangers were up for war with Zesco, noting that: ”they are a very organised side but lessons have been learnt from the draw in Enugu and the second leg will see an entirely different Rangers, the same that fans saw last season, when we won the league title”.

The post Confederation Cup: Rangers face firing line in Zambia appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

