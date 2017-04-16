Confederations Cup: Rangers crash out, as Rivers Utd ambush Rayon Sports

The players had demanded for the payment of their bonuses before boarding the plane to Ndola. John Ching’andu was the chief destroyer of the 2016 Nigerian Professional League Champions hitting a brace. Kenyan danger-man wrapped up the the bumper evening with the third to secure their smooth sail. The draw for the second tier continental club competition will be done next month in Cairo, Egypt.

Meanwhile, Rivers United Chief coach, Stanley Eguma, is optimistic of getting a result against Rayon Sports of Rwanda in today’s home tie in Port Harcourt. The match was initially meant to be played last week- end but it was postponed by Caf after the Rwanda Football Federation asked for the date to be shifted as Rwanda was observing the commemoration week of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. “We have suffered so much in the past months but as an extremely experienced coach, I know that football is like life; it is full of ups and downs. “It is important to finally get back to winning ways as it helps build confidence. “Now, we will (ride on that momentum) and try to get a good result against Rayon Sports who are a very good side,” he told the club’s official