Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Congo arrests 2 suspects over murder of UN experts, one escapes: Prosecutors

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A senior prosecutor said on Friday authorities had arrested two people suspected of involvement in the murder of two UN investigators in central Democratic Republic of Congo. The senior prosecutor, however said, one of the prisoners had since escaped. The announcement was the first reported sign of progress in investigations into the deaths of American…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Congo arrests 2 suspects over murder of UN experts, one escapes: Prosecutors appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.