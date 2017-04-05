Constituents disown Jibrin over Buhari comments

Kano Hundreds of people from Bebeji/Kiru Federal constituency in Kano State on Wednesday staged a protest against call by Representative Abdulmumini Jibrin for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

The protesters who stormed the APC state headquarters, condemned the comments by Jibrin, who represents the area in the House of Representatives.

Jibrin is currently on a suspension imposed on him by the House of Representatives over the 2016 budget padding scandal.

The protesters described the statement as “irresponsible” and called on the APC to punish the legislator.

Speaking at the occasion, the Kofa ward APC chairman, Alhaji Hudu Musa who presented a petition to state party chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, said the statement did not reflect the views of the constituents.

“The entire people in the constituency are totally against the statement made by the lawmaker,” he said.

Also, the APC local government chairmen of Kiru and Bebeji, Alhaji Muntari Isiyaka and Alhaji Sani Kanti-Ranka respectively, said the people of the area have a history of respect for elders.

“We are here to inform the party leadership that the people of the constituency are not happy about the statement he made against President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We hope the party will take the necessary punitive measures against him.”

Responding, Abbas, the state party chairman, thanked the protesters for taking the pain to come to the state headquarters of the party.

“This is an indication that the people of the two local government areas are in support of President Buhari and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.”

He said the party would take a decision on the petition based on its constitution.

“We will look at the party constitution and whatever it says regarding the punishment, we will apply it.” Abbas said.[NAN]

