Constitution Amendment: LGs to get financial autonomy

Posted on Apr 28, 2017

Local Governments in Nigeria would be given financial autonomy in the ongoing constitution review, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yussuff Lasun, has said. Lasun, who is the Chairman, Ad hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, disclosed this at a one-day retreat of the committee on Friday in Abuja. He said that there was the need to ensure financial independence for local governments because they were essential to democracy and development in any country.

