Consultant urges youths to harness social capital

Nigerian youths have been urged to harness their social relationship or capital for future benefits. A Media Consultant, Alhaja Adeola Agoro, made the call at the 2nd Annual Lecture of the Aliyu Ilias Foundation in Abuja on Thursday. She explained that “social capital is a network of social connections that exist among people, and their […]

The post Consultant urges youths to harness social capital appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

