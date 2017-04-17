Pages Navigation Menu

Conte Accepts Responsibility For Loss To Mourinho’s United

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte is magnanimous in defeat and has taken the responsibility for their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Conte’s men were hoping to restore the seven-point gap between them and Tottenham Hotspur, who hammered Bournemouth 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Saturday. However, United who started with their top…

Comment

