Conte Accepts Responsibility For Loss To Mourinho’s United

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte is magnanimous in defeat and has taken the responsibility for their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Conte’s men were hoping to restore the seven-point gap between them and Tottenham Hotspur, who hammered Bournemouth 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Saturday. However, United who started with their top…

The post Conte Accepts Responsibility For Loss To Mourinho’s United appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

