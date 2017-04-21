Conte: Ake Is Ready To Take Over From Cahill

Gary Cahill will miss the FA Cup clash against Tottenham on Saturday, with Nathan Ake stepping up to take his spot.

Cahill has been ruled out sick with a virus after falling ill at the Cobham Training Centre and had to be rushed to the hospital. The defender could miss the match against Southampton.

Ake has not played since February, but has been playing Cahill’s role in training and Conte feels he is ready.

“Ake thinks he deserves to have this chance to play,” Conte said. “He is showing me his all in this period, always great commitment. He worked very hard. His behaviour was great, was fantastic, and he never told anything.

“Don’t forget that Ake was playing every game with Bournemouth, and he wanted to come and to stay with us to try to work together and to help us to fight for the title.

“I think he’s a good player, I think he’s ready to have this opportunity, to have this chance, he deserves this opportunity and I trust him. I have no problem to take this decision.

“I think for this position Ake has the right characteristic to be the substitute for Gary.”

The post Conte: Ake Is Ready To Take Over From Cahill appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

