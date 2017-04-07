Conte hints at Moses return against Bournemouth

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea manager has hinted at a possible return for Super Eagles and Chelsea winger, Victor Moses against Bournemouth on Saturday – a match Conte believes will be a “great challenge” for the table toppers.

Moses has been out with a calf injury for a period that saw Chelsea fall to a 2-1 shock defeat against Crystal Palace last Saturday and the 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Wednesday.

Pedro stepped into Moses’ shoes against Palace while Cesar Azpilicueta took over against Pep Guardiola’s men, with Kurt Zouma returning to complete a 3-man defence that included David Luiz and Gary Cahill.

When asked about Moses’ fitness, Conte told a news conference: “He trained with us. I have to check his situation and then make the best decision for the team. But he is available.

“Victor Moses showed this season that he is an important player for us, but in the games against Crystal Palace and City we showed that we can play without him.

“We are a team, not 11 single players. If you think you can win a game with only one player, you are in trouble, because if you miss this player then it’s impossible to win.

“I’m pleased when this happens because it means every single player is into our football. During the training sessions, I have 20 players and I train them in the same way, because I know that anything can happen during the season and you must have players available.

“I think Zouma showed this in a tough game against a great team.”

“I don’t think it’s an advantage [to play earlier, ” Conte said. “If they win, lose or draw, it’s the same. It’s important to look at ourselves. Tottenham’s result is important but ours is the most important.

“I see two teams, Chelsea and Tottenham, in this [title] race. But anything can happen. There are 24 points and other rivals can get into this race.

“For us, this is a great challenge. It’s not easy to play against City, a big game, big atmosphere, and then play after three days against Bournemouth.

“They’re a really good team, with a good coach, a good idea of football. If we think that it’s easy, we’re making a great mistake.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham will get the chance to cut Chelsea’s lead to just four points when they take on Watford in a lunch-time kick-off.

