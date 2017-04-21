Conte On Costa’s Form: He’s Saving His Goals For The Season Finale

Antonio Conte has not lost faith in Diego Costa, as he believes the striker will lead Chelsea to glory.

The 2-0 loss to Manchester United precedes Chelsea’s clash against Tottenham in the FA Cup.

The league loss is the sixth league game Costa has gone without scoring, his longest goal drought in a Chelsea shirt.

“No, no [I am not worried about his form].” Conte said at a press conference Stamford Bridge “I think he is keeping the goals for the finale of the season. It is the right moment to score.

“The pressure is normal in our job. When you arrive at the end of the season and you are in a good position to reach a good target, or a fantastic target, because a good target is to reach the Champions League and a fantastic, extraordinary target is to win the league.

“It is normal to have this pressure, but I prefer to have this pressure instead of fighting for sixth, seventh, eighth place and to have this pressure.”

