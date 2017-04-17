Pages Navigation Menu

Conte takes full responsibility of Chelsea’s loss

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Manager of Chelsea Football Club, Antonio Conte has taken full responsibility for the poor performance put up by his team against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The league leaders were humbled by the Red devils  2-0, the lead of the leaders have been cut short to just four points ahead of Tottenham at the top …

