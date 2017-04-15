Pages Navigation Menu

Conte: United Will Finish In Top Four

Antonio Conte believes Jose Mourinho’s United can still finish in the top four of the premier league.

Manchester United are currently fifth on the table, ahead of the clash against Chelsea on Sunday.

Conte does not think United will focus more on the Europa league , as he believes top four is still possible.

“I think Manchester United have the possibility to arrive in the table in the first four places,” he told UK newspapers.

“But I’m sure United’s players know this situation. They want to fight to arrive in this position.

“It’s not right to be concentrated only on one target if you have the possibility with two [options] to reach the Champions League.”

