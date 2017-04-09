Pages Navigation Menu

Conte Warns Chelsea Players Against Premature Celebrations

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Sports

Chelsea head coach, Antonio Conte, has warned his team against premature celebrations despite the 3-1 win at Bournemouth to take them ever closer to the Premier League title. The Blues responded to Tottenham Hotspurs’ hammering of Watford earlier on Saturday to restore their seven-point lead atop the table, and Conte has called for even more…

