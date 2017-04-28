Contec Global to invest $360m to develop Nigerian organic agriculture – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Contec Global to invest $360m to develop Nigerian organic agriculture
CONTEC Global Agro Limited (CGAL), a multinational agricultural solution provider championing the production of organic farm inputs, has said it is committing a total of $360 million in the next two years to build organic laboratories in the 36 states …
