Continuous Voter Registration: Umahi declares 2-day public holidays in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has declared May 2 and May 3 as public holidays in Ebonyi to enable eligible voters participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR). Umahi made the declaration in Abakaliki on Thursday, when he sworn in members of the State Law Review Committee, State and Local Government Area Pension Board. […]

