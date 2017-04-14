Controller makes case for urgent reform of prisons

By Olayinka Latona

Lagos—The Lagos State controller of prisons, Mr. Olumide Tinuoye, has called for urgent reforms of the prison system in Nigeria so that prisons can achieve the role of reforming convicted prisoners before their re-entry into the society.

Making the call during a talent hunt show programme & launch of skill acquisition programme tagged: “Reform Me” organised for inmates of Ikoyi Prison by Rotary Club of Falomo, District 9110 in Lagos, Tinuoye noted that the restructuring of the prison system should address the challenges affecting administration of prisons in the country especially in the area of infrastructure and prisoner rehabilitation.

He further disclosed the appalling state of health facilities in the prisons saying often times, prison officials use their personal money to buy drugs for the inmates.

He said: “In terms of medical, taking care of 7,600 inmates in Lagos State alone is challenging, the budget is small, if we have to take an inmate outside the prison for serious medical treatment we are asked to pay.”

