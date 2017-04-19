Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Corpers Who Got Married During NYSC Welcome ‘Bundle Of Joy’ (See Photos)

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Two Ebonyi corps members who broke the internet last year with their pre-wedding photos taken in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniforms has finally welcomed their ‘bundle of joy.’ The ex corps members, Mr Omo Ariyo Peter and former Miss Dada Dupe Esther were Batch B corps members in Ebonyi state. The couple met during the three …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Corpers Who Got Married During NYSC Welcome ‘Bundle Of Joy’ (See Photos) appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.