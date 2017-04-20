Corps member renovates prison cells in Ibadan

Mr Christopher Ehizibolo, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Oyo State, has renovated a building converted to a library at the Agodi Prisons, Ibadan.

Ehizibolo, a 2016/2017 Batch A, Stream 2, corps member, also donated educational materials including books for inmates.

The corps member equally donated a 3.5KVA generator to the prisons.

He has also undertaken to paint the prison cells.

Speaking at the inauguration of the project on Thursday at the Agodi Prisons, Ehizibolo said that the initiative was borne out of his compassion for inmates.

The corps member added that the project was part of his Community Development Service (CDS).

“At the orientation camp, we were told that CDS is one of the cardinal aims of NYSC; we were encouraged to add value to our society.

“The prison was established in 1894; since then, I don’t think it has ever been re-painted; that prompted me to use it as a personal CDS project.

“I also fumigated the whole place; some of the cells are being painted now,” Ehizibolo said.

In his remarks, the Deputy Comptroller of Prisons (Administration), Oyo Command, Mr Omobitan Ademayokun, commended the corps member for the initiative, and urged other public spirited Nigerians to come to the aid of inmates.

Ademayokun said that the prison was to reform inmates, adding that some inmates were intelligent and required skills that would aid their proper integration into the society after serving their sentences.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi, commended Ehizibolo for the selfless service.

Anidobi, who was represented by Mrs Oluwayemisi Otaru, a CDS Officer, said that CDS was one of the cardinal programmes of the scheme.

She expressed the optimism that the inmates would benefit from the project. (NAN)

The post Corps member renovates prison cells in Ibadan appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

