Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Corps member wins 2017 Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon – Premium Times

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Corps member wins 2017 Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon – Premium Times

Premium Times

Corps member wins 2017 Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon
Premium Times
A youth corps member, Adamu Mu'azu, on Saturday emerged winner of the male category of the second edition of Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon in Delta. Mr. Mu'azu, from Plateau, ran 30:44 seconds to clinch the first position. He defeated Kigah Monday and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.